Gujarat imposes statewide ban on analogue paneer, cheese and butter following major food safety crackdown

Gujarat imposes an immediate statewide ban on non-dairy analogue paneer, cheese and butter under the Food Safety Act following extensive quality crackdowns.

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Paneer- Representational image

New Delhi: In a decisive move to protect public health and safeguard the state’s thriving dairy industry, the Gujarat government on Wednesday imposed an immediate statewide ban on the production, transportation, and sale of unstandardised analogue paneer, cheese, and butter. Enforced under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the Health and Family Welfare Department clamped down after widespread market inspections and laboratory testing exposed substandard artificial dairy products circulating across the state, posing potential health risks to unsuspecting consumers.

Strict legal action against synthetic substitutes

Issuing a stern warning alongside the directive, food safety authorities confirmed that strict legal action will be initiated against any individual or food business operator found violating the prohibition order. The crackdown aims to eliminate cheap, synthetic substitutes that mimic traditional milk products, ensuring strict adherence to mandatory quality standards while shielding local dairy farmers and compliant businesses from unfair market competition.

What is Analogue paneer?

Analogue paneer is a non-dairy substitute made using vegetable oils, starches, emulsifiers and other additives instead of milk fat. It is cheaper to produce than conventional paneer and generally contains lower protein levels.

BJP government in Maharashtra announces ban on analogue paneer

The decision came the same day the neighbouring BJP government in Maharashtra announced a ban on analogue paneer.

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the state Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) had been conducting raids against analogue paneer and other such food products for the last four months.

“It was found that analogue paneer is not even fit for consumption and is not a nutritious food. Therefore, from today, Gujarat is imposing a complete ban on its sale, production and transportation,” Pansheriya told reporters. He said strict action would be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, against anyone found violating the ban.

Why is analogue paneer dangerous for Gujarat?

According to the government, Gujarat, being India’s leading dairy state, has lakhs of milk producers whose efforts ensure the supply of genuine milk and milk products to consumers.

(With inputs from agencies)