Gujarat Boy, 5, Suffocates To Death After Hiding In Car To Avoid Bath

5-year-old Aditya died of suffocation after he was trapped in a car in Junagadh in Gujarat. He had hidden himself in the car to avoid bathing.

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy suffocated to death inside a parked car in Junagadh district of Gujarat after he had hidden himself inside the car to avoid taking a bath.

According to reports, the incident took place when the boy, identified as Aditya Ravindra Bharti, was called by his mother to take a bath. However, Aditya ran off and hid inside a parked car outside a nearby factory but unfortunately the child was trapped inside the vehicle as the car door closed.

After Aditya did not return home for a while, his parents launched a frantic search to find him but were unsuccessful. Later, CCTV footage from the factory revealed that Aditya had hid inside the car but the boy had lost consciousness by the the time he was taken out from the vehicle.

Reports said that one of the cameras showed Aditya moving around the factory owner’s car and upon opening the door of the vehicle, the child was found in an unconscious state and struggled to breathe.

Aditya was rushed to the Junagadh Civil Hospital by his parents and later referred to Rajkot, however, the boy did not survived and died due to suffocation on the way.

The deceased child father, Ravindra Bharti said this wife was bathing their Aditya’s 3-year-old younger brother and Aditya was next in line, however, he did not want to bathe and ran away outside the house where he hid inside an unlocked car.

However, the car got locked automatically after Aditya got in, trapping him inside, he said.

Ravindra had recently moved his wife and two kids to Junagadh from his native Kanchanpur village in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh. The family lives in a small room provided to them by the owner of the plastics factory where the couple are employed.

Police said the incident took place in Junagadh GIDC on September 23 but came to light on Tuesday, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death in this connection.

According to the police, the child was trapped inside the car for nearly two-and-a-half hours and suffered from extreme suffocation as all of the car’s window panes were rolled up.

