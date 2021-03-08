New Delhi: A mild earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Kutch district of Gujarat on Monday morning. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, district administration officials said. Also Read - Lockdown News: These States Impose Lockdown-Like Restrictions in March, Only Essential Services Allowed | Full List

The tremor was recorded at 7.42 am with its epicentre 13 km east-north-east of Dudhai in Kutch district, as per the website of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR). It was recorded at a depth of 18.6 km, the ISR said.

Kutch is located in a very high risk seismic zone, according to the state disaster management authorities.

The district witnessed a devastating earthquake in January 2001.