Rajkot: A laboratory agent in Rajkot city of Gujarat was booked on Saturday for allegedly selling fake coronavirus negative certificate. An FIR has been registered against the accused, Parag Joshi, who charged Rs 1,500 each from people who demanded a false report, the police said.

According to the police, Parag Joshi ran a home sample collection centre and managed to procure COVID-19 negative certificates for any person who needed them. He sold the COVID-19 negative reports to people without collecting their swab samples, an official said.

A complaint lodged by deputy medical officer Dr Parag Chunara, based on which a case has been registered against Joshi and other unidentified accused under relevant provisions of the IPC, Disaster Management Act and Gujarat Medical Practitioners' Act at Gandhigram police station.

“We have learnt that the sample of a different person was sent to a laboratory with the documents of the person in whose name the report was to be issued,” the official said.

The laboratory would then issue a report in the name of the person whose documents it received, he said.

The accused also did not have a licence to run the sample collection centre, and was hence also booked under the Gujarat Medical Practitioners’ Act, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

With PTI inputs