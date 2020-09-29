New Delhi: Three people have been killed after an under-construction building collapsed in Gujarat’s Vadodara. The building is located in Bawamanpura. According to the reports the incident took place last night. Also Read - Gujarat Lockdown News: Night Curfew Imposed in 27 Areas of Ahmedabad From 10 PM

Meanwhile, extensive rescue operation is underway. People living in the nearby areas were the first to respond to the situation.

Earlier this month, three people were killed and eight injured after a residential building collapsed in Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad. The building was around 80 years old and four to five families were living there.

Doctors had declared an elderly couple and a 36-year-old woman as brought dead.