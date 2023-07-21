Home

News

India

‘Red Alert’ For Gujarat: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Next Two Days

‘Red Alert’ For Gujarat: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Next Two Days

Earlier, the weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert for the state for today as it is expected to receive ‘heavy to very heavy’ downpour.

IMD Predicts ‘Red Alert’ For Gujarat | Photo: ANI

Ahmedabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a ‘Red’ alert for Gujarat, noting that most parts of the state are expected to receive “heavy to very heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm)” on July 22 and 23.

Trending Now

Earlier, the weather department had issued an ‘orange’ alert for the state for today, as it is expected to receive ‘a heavy to very heavy’ downpour.

You may like to read

Severe Waterlogging Witnessed

Heavy downpour lashed most parts of Gujarat, causing floods in low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday. Severe waterlogging was witnessed in Rajkot due to incessant rainfall yesterday.

Earlier this week, three people lost their lives, and around 300 were rescued as the rain continued to batter parts of Saurashtra on Wednesday. Two deaths in Surendranagar district and one death in a rain-related incident in Rajkot district were reported.

Most of Veraval town was flooded due to the incessant rainfall that started on Tuesday afternoon and continued till late Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Sutrapada, Mangrol, and Gir Somnath.

Watch The Video Of Gujarat Chief Minister Along With Official Conducting Aerial Survey Of Flood-Affected Areas

#WATCH | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Sutrapada, Mangrol and Gir Somnath. pic.twitter.com/nCgC9cJyC8 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

Rescue Teams On Alert

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued more than 260 people trapped in floodwaters, while 30 were rescued by the Gir Somnath police near Somnath bypass.

The NDRF and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) teams have been put on alert in view of the alarming situation. Notably, 43 out of Gujarat’s 206 reservoirs have been placed on high alert due to heavy inflow of water, and officials are continuously monitoring them. Additionally, 18 reservoirs are on alert, and warnings have been issued for 19 others, as stated by the Gujarat government.

Weather Warnings For Other States

A fresh weather warning has also been issued by the weather department for the states of Odisha, Maharashtra, and Himachal Pradesh in the coming days.

In Maharashtra, the administration of Raigad district sought assistance from people after a landslide in Irshalwadi hamlet killed at least 16 people and destroyed several houses. The landslide occurred on Wednesday night at around 11 pm in the tribal village when the people were sleeping. Out of 228 residents of the village, 16 bodies have been recovered, and 93 residents have been traced so far, as reported by Hindustan Times. Notably, the village is situated on a hill slope, under Khalapur tehsil in Raigad district, just 80 km from Mumbai.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Gujarat News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES