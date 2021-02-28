Gujarat Local Bodies Polls 2021: Voting for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats, and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat is underway. The counting of votes for Gujarat Local Bodies Polls 2021 will be declared on March 2. The campaigning for the elections had ended yesterday. Over 44,000 police personnel, including state reserve police units, 12, CAPF companies and 54,000 homeguards, have been deployed to ensure there is no chaos when the voting takes place to Gujarat Local Bodies Polls 2021. The ruling BJP is hoping to retain power in the state while the Congress believes the fuel price hikes and disenchantment of the people with the ruling party will help it make a comeback. Also Read - Delhi Municipal Corporation Election 2021: Polling Underway For 5 Wards, Results on March 3

Gujarat Local Bodies Polls 2021: CHECK LATEST UPDATES

10:56 AM: 10.1% voter turnout was has been registered in district and taluka panchayats and nine percent in municipalities, reported FirstPost.

10:55 AM: Voter turnout of 7% recorded till 9 AM in taluka panchayats, FirstPost reported.

10:50 AM: On the last day of campaigning, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil led a road show in Navsari, while Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, took part in a motorcycle rally in Amreli.

8:38 AM: Over 44,000 police personnel, including state reserve police units, 12, CAPF companies and 54,000 homeguards, have been deployed to ensure there is no chaos when the voting takes place to Gujarat Local Bodies Polls 2021.

8:22 AM: While the BJP is riding high after winning all six civic corporation polls held recently, the Congress believes the hike in fuel prices and public disenchantment with the ruling party will turn the tide.

8:03 AM: Polling underway for civic polls for 88 seats in Vadodara along with 34 Zila panchayat seats and 168 taluka panchayat seats.

Parties in Fray

While the BJP is riding high after winning all six civic corporation polls held recently, the Congress believes the hike in fuel prices and public disenchantment with the ruling party will turn the tide. The Aam Aadmi Party, with 2,097 contestants, and Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), has fielded candidates in minority-dominated seats in Godhra, Modasa and Bharuch municipalities are looking to give the state’s two main parties a tough competition.

Campaigning For Gujarat Local Bodies Polls 2021

Campaigning for polls to various local bodies of Gujarat ended on Friday evening.

On the last day of campaigning, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil led a road show in Navsari, while Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, took part in a motorcycle rally in Amreli.

Aam Aadmi Party head and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sought votes during a road show in Surat.