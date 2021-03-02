Gujarat Local Body Election Results LIVE: The counting of votes for 8,473 seats in municipalities, 980 in district panchayats, and 4,773 in taluka panchayats in Gujarat is underway. There was an average of around 64% polling in the local body elections that were held on Sunday, Feb 28. The State Election Commission (SEC) asserted that nearly 64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections which were held in a largely peaceful manner. There was 58.82 percent voter turnout across 81 municipalities, 65.80 per cent in 31 district panchayats, and 66.60 per cent in 231 taluka panchayats, SEC figures said, adding that the average voting percentage across all these local bodies together was around 63.74 per cent. Also Read - Surat Municipal Election Results 2021: BJP Leading on 47 Seats, AAP Ahead of Congress

Stay Here for LIVE Updates on Gujarat Local Body Election Results

12:16 PM: Out of 231 taluka panchayats, BJP leading in 73, Congress in 11 and others in 3.

12:00 PM: Out of 31 district panchayats, BJP leading in 28. In 81 municipalities BJP leading in 60, Congress in 6, and others in 1.

11:48 AM: In Sabarkantha tehsil seat, Yash Kotwal, son of senior Congress MLA Ashwin Kotwal, has been defeated.

11:35 AM: BJP is also leading in 20 district panchayats.

11:00 AM: Of the total 8,235 seats, BJP has won 308 seats, Congress 9 and AAP 1.

10:34 AM: BJP leading in early trends in municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats results. Counting of votes underway

10:30 AM: AAP emerges victorious in Jamnagar panchayat, BJP ahead in Kutch tehsil.

09:32 AM: On February 21, 6 municipal corporations in Gujarat—-Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Bhavnagar went to the polls. The BJP had registered a landslide victory by winning 483 out of 576 seats.

09:29 AM: BJP Wins in Botad Ward No.1, reported News 18.

09:00 AM: Counting of votes underway in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 talukas.

08:00 AM: The BJP has registered victory on several seats in the local bodies uncontested.

07:05 AM: The BJP had fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 2,090. For the first time, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded candidates in minority-dominated seats in Godhra, Modasa and Bharuch municipalities.

07:04 AM: Of the total seats, 237 seats remained unopposed, and no forms were filled for two seats in the taluka panchayat.

07:02 AM: Voting for 8,473 seats, comprising 2,720 in 680 wards in 81 municipalities, 980 in 31 district panchayats, and 4,773 in 231 taluka panchayats took place across 36,008 booths.

07:00 AM: While the ruling BJP is hoping to retain power in the state, Congress, on the other hand, believes that the fuel price hikes and disenchantment of the people with the ruling party will help it make a comeback.