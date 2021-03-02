Gujarat Local Body Election Results LIVE: The counting of votes for 8,473 seats in municipalities, 980 in district panchayats, and 4,773 in taluka panchayats in Gujarat will begin on Tuesday. There was an average of around 64% polling in the local body elections that were held on Sunday, Feb 28. The State Election Commission (SEC) asserted that nearly 64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the elections which were held in a largely peaceful manner. There was 58.82 percent voter turnout across 81 municipalities, 65.80 per cent in 31 district panchayats, and 66.60 per cent in 231 taluka panchayats, SEC figures said, adding that the average voting percentage across all these local bodies together was around 63.74 per cent. Also Read - Surat Municipal Election Results 2021: BJP Leading on 47 Seats, AAP Ahead of Congress

