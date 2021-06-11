Ahmedabad: The unlock process in Gujarat begins today as the Coronavirus situation improves in the state. The Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government has released unlock guidelines that will come into effect from today. The latest SOPs grants relaxations to various sectors of economy, including hotels, restaurants, gyms and religious places. The decision to ease Coronavirus lockdown was announced two days ago following a meeting of the state’s core committee on the pandemic, chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Also Read - States Announce Easing of COVID Curbs From Monday | A Look at Lockdown/Relaxation in Parts of India

Unlock in Gujarat: Full List of Relaxations

In the unlock guidelines, the state government further stated that the hotels and restaurants can operate between 9 AM to 7 AM during this period with 50 per cent sitting capacity. Until now only home delivery of food was allowed, but with a dip in new COVID-19 infections, the government allowed relaxation. The state government said that the parks, gardens, and libraries will reopen between 6 AM to 7 PM The night curfew, however, will continue in 36 cities between 9 PM to 6 AM. The political, social, religious, and cultural programs will be held with a maximum of 50 persons in attendance. All religious places will remain open with no more than 50 visitors. Commercial establishments including shops will operate between 9 AM to 7 PM against 9 AM to 6 PPM earlier. Gymnasiums can reopen with 50 per cent capacity by ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 SOP.

Public bus services including State Transport buses can continue to operate with 60 per cent passenger capacity. All shops, commercial units, corner shops, shopping complexes, market yards, hair cutting salons, beauty parlors and other commercial activities can continue to operate from 9 AM to 7 PM. Tests such as IELTS and TOEFL which are required for admissions to colleges and universities in foreign countries can be held.

Coronavirus cases in Gujarat

Gujarat on Wednesday saw 644 new cases of coronavirus and 10 casualties that raised the tally of infections to 8,18,351 and toll to 9,965, an official from the state health department said. Apart from this, 1,675 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 7,94,703, he said.