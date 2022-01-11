Gandhinagar: Amid the steep rise in the covid cases, the Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government on Tuesday tightened the coronavirus curbs in the state and capped the limit for public functions and gatherings like political, social, educational, cultural, religious programs in the state with up to 50 per cent venue capacity or a max of 150 persons. The decision was taken at a core committee meeting.Also Read - How To Contain Corona Third Wave in India? COVID Panel Chief NK Arora Lists Out 3 Major Ways | Details Here

Gujarat reported 7,476 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, crossing the 7,000-mark for the first time in nearly eight months, raising its overall tally to 8,75,777, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said. Also Read - Health Minister Reviews COVID Situation In 5 States, 1 UT; Asks To Ensure Infrastructural Preparedness | Key Points

Earlier, after reviewing the COVID situation in the state, the Gujarat government revised the night curfew timing and imposed fresh restrictions. In a fresh order, the state government said that the night curfew will be imposed from 10 PM to 6 AM in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand and Nadiad. Also Read - Night Curfew Imposed in Andhra Pradesh, Theatres to Operate at 50% Capacity | List of Fresh Curbs Here

The state government in the order said that the political and social programs, weddings will have maximum 400 persons capacity in the open and 50% of space capacity in closed venues. The state government allowed 100 persons in funerals.

The state government further in the order stated that the shops, spas, shopping complexes, hotels and restaurants (with 75% capacity) will function till 10 PM.