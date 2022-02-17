Gujarat Night Curfew Latest News Today: Even though the coronavirus cases are going down, the Gujarat government on Thursday took preventive measures and imposed night curfew only in two cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara. As per the latest order, the night curfew will be imposed in these two cities from February 18 to 25. The state government said that the night curfew will be in place from 12 AM till 5 AM.Also Read - Covid Airborne Particles Can Travel About 200 Feet, Reveals Study