Gujarat Omicron Threat: Amid the rising threats of new covid variant, Omicron, the Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the night curfew in eight cities of the state by 10 days till December 10. The government had earlier imposed night curfew in eight cities from 1 am to 5 am since November 1. The curfew timings were reduced by two hours in November for Diwali and Chhath Puja and due to a drop in daily COVID-19 cases.

According to the order issued by the government, commercial establishments such as APMCs, shops and beauty salons, in these cities can operate till 12 am, while restaurants can remain open till midnight with 75 per cent occupancy, and home delivery and take-away services are also permitted till midnight.

Here are the names of the eight districts:

Ahmedabad Rajkot Surat Vadodara Jamnagar Bhavnagar Gandhinagar Junagadh

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday warned that the global risk from the Omicron variant is "very high" based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with "severe consequences".

Guidelines issued by the Gujarat Government:

Commercial establishments such as APMCs, shops and beauty salons, in these cities can operate till 12 am Restaurants can remain open till midnight with 75 per cent occupancy, and home delivery and take-away services are also permitted till midnight Cinema halls can function with 100 per cent capacity in the entire state Social distancing and use of masks must be followed Not more than 400 people can attend weddings and religious or political functions in the first 10 days of December 100 people can take part in funeral processions

The state government had earlier stated that people should have taken at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine to work in business establishments or offices, and recommending that those eligible should also take the second dose of the vaccine.

The state government on Saturday made it mandatory for people coming to India from nine “at risk” countries to undergo RT-PCR test on their arrival at international airports.