Ahmedabad: As coronavirus cases witnessed a surge amid the fear of possible third wave, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has identified a society in Isanpur as a micro containment zone—-– the first after a hiatus of six months. The micro containment zone contains as many as 20 houses, all in one block of a five-storeyed apartment. A total of 85 people reside in the building.

"One or two family members from each floor have tested Covid positive so we have decided to declare the block as a micro containment zone. We have also decided to resume the practice of announcing micro containment zones as we go further," an AMC official told Times of India.

Read the official order issued by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation here:-

For the unversed, the civic body had discontinued the practice in May as COVID cases in the city had stabilised, however, on Thursday as Ahmedabad saw an upsurge in daily new COVID-19 cases the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation brought back the practice of setting up micro containment zones.

Unvaccinated People Restricted From Using Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has also restricted unvaccinated people from using the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) or the city-based Bus Rapid Transit System from November 12. “People who are eligible to get their first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine but have failed to do will not be allowed to use the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) or the city-based Bus Rapid Transit System from 12 November, a government notification said.

It added,“Vaccine certificates will be checked before their entry into the library, gymkhana, swimming pool, AMC Sports Complex, City Civic Center and all the buildings of the corporation.”

COVID-19 Cases in Ahmedabad

For the first time in 4 months, Gujarat added 40 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, taking the infection tally to 8,26,866. Earlier on July 14, the state had reported more than 40 cases in a day.

The tally of recoveries rose to 8,16,542 after 21 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, said a release by the state health department.

Gujarat now has 234 active cases, of which 7 patients are on ventilators. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,090 with no fresh fatality registered in the last 24 hours.