Ahmedabad: Pointing out that COVID-19 cases in the state are increasing, the Gujarat High Court has directed the state govt to take a decision on weekend curfew at the earliest. The HC also observed that there is a need for lockdown in the state to break the chain of the transmission. The court further suggested that curfew should be imposed in the state for three to four days. Also Read - Delhi Metro, DTC Buses To Run Within Stipulated Time For Essential Services During Night Curfew

Earlier several villages and towns in Central Gujarat chose for voluntary lockdown in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the state. Lunawada, the district headquarters of Mahisagar district, has decided to close shops and business establishments for 15 days. As per the reports of Times of India, the district administration has declared congested areas of Lunawada as containment zones. Also Read - FACT CHECK: No, Tamil Nadu Govt Is NOT Imposing Lockdown-like Restrictions in State From April 9 | Read Details

Earlier, Khanpur, a village 7 km away from Vadodara had opted for voluntary lockdown after 51 people contracted the deadly virus in 15 days. Also Read - Karnataka Government Revises COVID-19 Restrictions. Check Modified Order Here

Meanwhile, to cope up with the rising number of coronavirus cases, the state government yesterday announced to open eight new COVID-19 care centres, each having 500 beds, in eight major cities.

A decision to this effect was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and also attended by Deputy CM Nitin Patel at Gandhinagar. These eight care centres to accommodate coronavirus patients will be put under the direct supervision of specially designated IAS or IFS officers.

On Monday, Gujarat reported 3,160 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the state’s tally to 3,21,598, an official said. The state currently has 16,252 active cases.