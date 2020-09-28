New Delhi: Keeping the rising cases of coronavirus in mind, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday decided to impose night curfew in 27 area after 10 PM. Issuing a notification, the AMC has ordered closure of all shops after 10 PM on 27 busy roads in the city. Also Read - COVID-19 Impact: No Government Organised Navratri Festival in Gujarat This Year

“From the last 10-15 days, many instances have come to the notice of the municipal corporation that youths do not wear masks. They gather in groups and do not follow social distancing norms. These types of activities are seen in particular areas of the city, especially during night time,” the AMC said in a release on Monday. Also Read - Gujarat: Massive Fire at ONGC Plant Brought Under Control; No Casualty or Injury

The civic body further said these youths become potential carriers of coronavirus, posing their family members at risk. Also Read - Gujarat Ranks 3rd on IMA's List of 'COVID Martyrs' as 38 Doctors Succumb to Viral Infection

“These youths spread coronavirus infection to their parents and grand-parents as well as to children and other family members. Their family members have to pay the price for their negligence. Recently, cases of hospital admission due to coronavirus have increased,” the release said.

As against the average 150 cases been registered every day in the city till the third week of September, around 170 cases have been reported every day since the last one week.

Moreover, the AMC said that though it launched a special drive to discourage youths from behaving in such manner, but still violations continue unabated.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad district rose to 36,245 on Sunday with a single-day addition of 197 cases. With three deaths, all in the city, the number of fatalities in the district went up to 1,819, it said. Of the 197 new cases, 178 were from Ahmedabad city and 19 from rural areas.