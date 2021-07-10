Ahmedabad: As Gujarat sees a sharp decline in Coronavirus cases, night curfew is all set to be lifted from Saturday in 10 out of 18 urban areas. The night curfew will continue to be observed in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Surat, Rajkot, Junagadh, Gandhinagar till July 20 from 10 pm to 6 am.Also Read - School Reopening News: BIG Update For Students of Classes 8-12 in Maharashtra | Details Inside

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took the decision after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state on Friday. As per the latest Covid-19 guidelines, the areas where the night curfew has been lifted include Patan, Morbi, Mehsana, Bharuch, Navsari, Vapi, Gandhidham, Valsad, and Bhuj.

Gujarat Unlock: Complete list of Covid-19 guidelines to be followed from today

All commercial establishments, including shops and beauty parlors, can remain open till 9:00 pm in all cities, even the ones observing night curfew. Restaurants too can remain open till 9:00 pm and home delivery is allowed till midnight. 150 persons can now attend weddings instead of the previous limit of 100. Public gardens are permitted to remain open till 9:00 pm. Coaching classes for students of class 9 to post-graduate courses as well as those for competitive exams can be held with 50 per cent attendance. Public transport buses can operate with 75 per cent occupancy instead of earlier 60 per cent. Educational institutes, spas, swimming pools, water parks will continue to remain closed. Gujarat is planning to reopen schools for class 12 students and colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students from July 15.

COVID-19 Cases in Gujarat

Gujarat logged 56 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday, while 196 patients recovered from the infection, the state Health Department said. With the death of one more patient – in Surat district – during the day, the toll due to coronavirus rose to 10,073 in the state, said a release by the department.