Gujarat Lockdown News: Even though the state is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday ruled out imposing lockdown in the state and urged people to follow the safety guidelines strictly. Appealing people not to panic over the situation, CM Rupani said that the state government is not considering a statewide lockdown as of now.

The statement from the chief minister comes at a time when the state has imposed night curfew in a number of cities and closed down schools in major hotspots. At this time, restrictive measures, however, have been put in place in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara.

With over 300 new coronavirus cases emerging in Surat, the civic body has now decided to increase the night curfew timing by one hour. Instead of 10 PM, the night curfew will now start from 9 PM and end at 6 AM, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said on Friday.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had on Thursday took a similar step and increased the curfew timing by one hour – from 9 PM to 6 AM. The Gujarat government had earlier increased the night curfew timings in four major cities, including Ahmedabad, by two hours to stem the spread of the virus.

On the other hand, the state government on Thursday said that all the schools in eight major cities of the state will stop imparting education in their premises from March 19 to help contain the spread of the virus. Offline classes for schools in these cities will not be held till April 10. These eight cities include Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh.

On Friday, Gujarat recorded 1,415 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,83,864. During the day, four COVID-19 patients, one each from Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Surendranagar, died at different hospitals, taking the death toll to 4,437. With 948 patients recovered during the past 24 hours, the tally of recovered cases went to 2,73,280 cases.