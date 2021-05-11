Ahmedabad: As the coronavirus cases continue to surge, the Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the night curfew in 36 cities for a week till May 18. The night curfew is in place from 8 PM to 6 AM in these cities. The major cities where the night curfew is in place include Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhota Udaipur and Veraval. Also Read - Kerala Man Steals Bus to Meet His Wife & Kid, Arrested After Fooling Cops in 4 Districts

Last month, the Gujarat government had imposed new guidelines to check the spread of COVID-19 infections. As per the decision by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, night curfew was extended to nine more cities and new restrictions were imposed. As per the new order, the restaurants, swimming pools, cinema halls, shopping complexes and water parks will remain closed.

Gujarat Night Curfew: Check Covid Guidelines And Restrictions

Night curfew has been extended in 36 cities till May 18 where only essential services will be allowed. However, the restaurants, swimming pools, cinema halls, shopping complexes and water parks will remain shut in all these cities till May 18. Moreover, the beauty parlours, gardens, salons, gyms, auditoriums, and malls would remain shut as well and will not open. It must be noted that only markets selling vegetables and fruits will be allowed to function during this time. In the state, all religious places will be shut and only 20 people will be allowed at a funeral. For wedding functions, a maximum of 50 guests will be allowed during this time. Public transport across the state will function with 50 per cent capacity only.

On Monday, Gujarat reported 11,592 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 6,92,604, while the day also saw 14,931 recoveries and 117 deaths. The toll in the state stands at 8,511, and the recovery count is 5,47,935, which is 79.11 per cent of the overall tally, leaving it with 1,36,158 active cases, including 792 on ventilator support.

Ahmedabad also accounted for 20 deaths, followed by Jamnagar with 14, Vadodara 12, Surat and Rajkot 11 each, eight in Junagadh.

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, 63 COVID-19 cases and 193 recoveries were reported on Monday, taking its tally to 9,075, including four deaths, and the recovery count to 7,702.