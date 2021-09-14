Gujarat Lockdown News Today: Looking at the coronavirus situation in the state, the Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the night curfew till September 25. Issuing a fresh order the state government said that the night curfew will continue from 11 PM to 6 AM in 8 major cities till Sept 25. The current night curfew is ending on Sept 15. The cities where the night curfew will continue include Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat and Rajkot.Also Read - School Reopening News: Normal Classes to Remain Suspended in THIS state till Sept 21 | Details Here

The move from the state comes at a time when the state has recorded 12 new cases on Monday with only three districts reporting new infections, pushing the tally to 8,25,629, while no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, Sep 14, 2021: UP Benefitting Greatly from 'Double-engine' Govt at State and Centre, Says PM Modi Praising CM Yogi Adityanath

As per the updates, total 16 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which increased the number of recovered patients in the state to 8,15,386. Also Read - Uttarakhand Lockdown Update: Covid Curfew In State To Continue Till September 21 | Check Deets Inside

Night curfew in Gujarat will be from 11 pm to 6 am in 8 major cities including Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot from Sept 15 to Sept 25 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases: Gujarat govt — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

The total number of fatalities remained unchanged at 10,082 as no COVID-19-linked death was reported during the day, said the release.

Surat district reported the highest number of seven new COVID-19 cases, followed by Vadodara four and Jamnagar one, said the department. Significantly, Ahmedabad, once a coronavirus hotspot, did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, one patient recovered, while no new coronavirus case was reported during the day.