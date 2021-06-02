Ahmedabad: As the coronavirus cases steadily going down, the Gujarat government on Wednesday revised the lockdown restrictions in the state and allowed the shops to remain open from June 4. On the other hand, the state government also extended the night curfew in the state from June 4 till 11. Also Read - Third Wave Could be As Severe As Second Wave, Fatality Would be Less, Likely to Last For 98 Days: Report

Issuing an order, the state government said that all shops in 36 cities of the state will open from June 4 and will remain open from 9 AM till 6 PM daily. The state government also stated that the home delivery by restaurants can now be done till 10 pm daily. Also Read - Maharashtra Launches ‘Corona Free Village’ Contest, Best Village to Get Rs 50 Lakh Award

On May 27, the state government had extended the night curfew in 36 cities till June 4. The state government had also decided to relax the night curfew timings by an hour, while keeping the day time restrictions in place. Also Read - Maharashtra: Over 9000 Kids Test Covid+ In Ahmednagar In May, Officials Say No Worries

All shops in 36 cities of the State to open from 4th June (9 am to 6 pm). Home delivery by restaurants can now be done till 10pm. Night curfew (9 pm to 6 am) will be imposed in these cities from 4th June to 11th June: Gujarat CMO — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

Instead of the earlier curfew timings of 8 PM to 6 AM, the night restrictions on people’s movement was imposed till June 4 in 36 cities between 9 PM to 6 AM.

Notably, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot are among the 36 cities where night curfew is currently in place.

Gujarat on Tuesday continued its downward trend of COVID-19 cases with the addition of 1,561 fresh infections, taking the tally to 8,10,730 while 22 fatalities pushed the toll to 9,855.

A total of 4,869 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Gujarat so far to 7,71,860.

Ahmedabad reported five fatalities, Surat and Vadodara three each, and Rajkot and Jamnagar two each, the department said. In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the count of COVID-19 cases increased to 10,296 and recoveries to 9,992.