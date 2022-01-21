Gujarat Night Curfew News Today: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Gujarat government on Friday imposed night curfew in 17 more towns with high positivity rate and extended its implementation in eight metros and two cities till January 29.Also Read - Traders Threaten To Hold Protest, Urge Delhi Govt To Withdraw Weekend Curfew, Odd-Even Rules

In a fresh order, the state government said the timing of the night curfew will remain unchanged from 10 PM to 6 AM, and 17 more towns have been added to the list of places where it will be enforced from January 22 till January 29. Also Read - Braving Extreme Cold, Health Workers Continue Vaccine Drive at LoC | See Heart-Warming Photos

However, the state government relaxed home delivery services for hotels and restaurants to 24 hours, while permitting these establishments to operate with 75 per cent capacity till 10 PM. Also Read - 16 Senior Men's Hockey Players Among 33 Positive Cases in SAI Bengaluru

The decisions to this effect were taken in a meeting of the core committee chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to review the existing pandemic situation.

It must be noted that the night curfew at present is imposed in eight metros namely Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar, besides Anand and Nadiad cities.

As per the fresh order, the night curfew between 10 PM and 6 AM will also be imposed in 17 towns with high positivity rates, including Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore (Navsari), Navsari, Bilimora, Vyarav, Vyapar, Bharuch and Ankleshwar.

The state government said the curfew period, which was to end on January 22, has been extended till January 29.

Latest guidelines here:

The essential services are allowed during the night curfew and the other restrictions remain unchanged.

The shops, shopping complexes, marketing yards, salons, spas and beauty parlours are allowed to operate till 10 PM.

The political, social and religious gatherings are allowed with a maximum of 150 persons at a venue in an open space.

No more than 100 mourners are permitted at funerals.

Bus transport services have been exempted from night curfew, and buses can operate with 75 per cent seating capacity.

Cinema halls, water parks, gyms, swimming pools, auditoriums, libraries are allowed to operate with 50 per cent of their capacities.

Corona cases: Gujarat on Friday reported 21,225 new COVID cases, 9254 recoveries and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.