Ahmedabad: After reviewing the coronavirus cases in the state, the Gujarat government on Thursday extended the night curfew in eight Municipal Corporations and relaxed the curfew timing in 18 cities across the state. Issuing an order, the CMO said that the night curfew timing in 18 cities, including Vapi, Ankleshwar, Mehsana, and Gandhinagar, has been reduced by 1 hour from 10 PM to 8 AM daily. Also Read - Entry Regulated Due to Restrictions: DMRC on Long Ques Seen Outside Most Metro Stations

Earlier this month, the state government had extended the night curfew till June 26 but had relaxed restrictions as cases decline in the state. In the order, the Gujarat government had allowed hotels, restaurants, gyms, and religious places to reopen with certain restrictions. Besides, the state government also had allowed the political and other similar gatherings from June 11 to June 26. Also Read - Delta Variant: Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Highly Effective Against New Variant of Coronavirus

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani chaired a core committee meeting to roll out fresh Covid-19 curbs in the state. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Relaxes Guidelines, Allows Bus Services To Maharashtra From June 25

Full list of guidelines:

As per the latest updates, the hotels and restaurants can operate between 9 AM to 7 PM. Moreover, the home delivery of food will be allowed till midnight during this period. The state allowed the political, social, religious, and cultural programmes with a maximum of 50 persons in attendance. The state has also put a cap of 50 visitors at all religious places during the curfew period. Commercial establishments such as shops are allowed to operate between 9 AM to 7 PM. Gyms can reopen with 50% capacity. Public bus services including State Transport buses can continue to operate with 60% passenger capacity.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 138 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally of infections to 8,22,758, while three casualties took the toll to 10,040. At least 487 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 8,07,911.

Of the latest casualties, Ahmedabad, Surat and Jamnagar recorded one death each, it was stated. Ahmedabad and Surat reported 31 new infections each, followed by Vadodara with 16, Junagadh with 13, Rajkot with eight and Jamnagar four.