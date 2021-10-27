Gujarat Lockdown News Today: Taking preventive measures against the predicted COVID third wave, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) in Gujarat issued fresh guidelines and made RT-PCR Test must for people returning to city after Diwali celebrations.Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Restrictions Imposed In THIS Town After Surge in Covid-19 Cases | Check What's Allowed, What's Not

Giving further details, an official of the SMC told news agency PTI that the test is mandatory for everyone, irrespective of whether they have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

As per the fresh guidelines of the SMC, locals returning to the city post the Diwali holidays will have to mandatorily carry their RT-PCR reports not older than 72 hours.

The order from the SMC stated that the precaution is being taken to ensure that the city doesn’t see any spike in COVID-19 cases.

It must be noted that a large number of people, especially migrant workers engaged in the city’s diamond and textile units, visit their hometowns during Diwali and people also go on vacations.

Taking further steps to prevent the spread of the virus, the SMC said it will deploy teams at the airport, bus stands and road entry points to check the RT-PCR test reports of people returning to the city and the civic body will also provide facilities for RT-PCR tests for people who were unable to get tested earlier.

Corona cases: Gujarat on Tuesday reported 30 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 8,26,464, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state. This was the second time in October that the daily number of COVID-19 cases touched or crossed the mark of 30. On October 14, the state had reported 34 infections.

District-wise, Ahmedabad and Surat reported eight new cases, Valsad five, Vadodara three, Gir Somnath and Navsari two each, Junagadh and Kutch one case each, it said. As many as 3.44 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 6.93 crore, the department said.