Gujarat Lockdown Guidelines: The Gujarat government on Thursday night issued fresh guidelines for the marriage functions in the state and extended the night curfew till February 11. Notably, the night curfew will be imposed in the state from 10 PM to 6 AM.

The state government said the wedding ceremonies will be held in closed venues with a limit of 150 people and in open spaces with a maximum of 300 people.

"The wedding ceremonies in closed venues in the state can be held with a limit of 150 persons and the wedding ceremonies in open spaces can be held with a maximum of 300 people. Night curfew has been extended till February 11 from 10 PM to 6 AM," the Gujarat CMO said in the order.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry had stated that Gujarat is among other 34 states which have recorded a decline in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate.

It must be noted that the Gujarat had revised the night curfew imposition on 21 January including 17 more cities than the eight mega cities that were already under the Covid curb.

Last month the state had announced that online classes will continue for students of standard 1 to 9 till 5 February across Gujarat.

On Wednesday, Gujarat reported 8,934 new COVID-19 cases, up from 8,338 the previous day, raising its tally to 11,77,931, while 34 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state.

The number of fresh deaths linked to the infection was slightly lower at 34 as compared to 38 fatalities recorded a day ago. With this, the total COVID-19 fatalities in the state rose to 10,545, said the department.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 3,368 new cases, Vadodara 1,921, Surat 513, Rajkot 478 and Gandhinagar 431, among others.

In terms of fatalities, Ahmedabad district reported 10, Rajkot five, Surat and Vadodara four each and Bhavnagar three, among others, the release said.