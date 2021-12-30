Gujarat Lockdown Latest News Today: In view of the rising cases of Omicron variant, the Gujarat government on Thursday extended the COVID restrictions in the state till January 7. Earlier, the curbs were imposed till December 31. An announcement to this effect was made by State Health Minister Rushikesh PatelAlso Read - West Bengal Suspends All Flights Coming from UK to Kolkata Amid Looming Omicron Threats

The development comes a day after the state reported 19 new cases of the Omicron variant in four districts, taking overall tally to 97. Out of the new Omicron cases, 10 persons had a history of international travel, while nine had no travel history, according to health department report.

While Ahmedabad city reported eight new cases of the new variant, Surat recorded six, Vadodara three and Anand two.

With this, Ahmedabad city accounts for the highest number of such cases at 33. Vadodara city has so far reported 21 Omicron cases, Surat nine, Anand district eight and Kheda six.

Omicron, classified as a ‘variant of concern’ by the WHO, is said to be highly contagious and has caused worries all over the world.