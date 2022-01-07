Gujarat Lockdown News Today: After reviewing the COVID situation in the state, the Gujarat government on Friday night revised the night curfew timing and imposed fresh restrictions to contain the COVID spread. In a fresh order, the state government said that the night curfew will be imposed from 10 PM to 6 AM in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand and Nadiad.Also Read - From Weekend Curfew to Section 144: States Impose Fresh Restrictions to Contain COVID | Full List Here

The state government in the order said that the political and social programs, weddings will have maximum 400 persons capacity in the open and 50% of space capacity in closed venues. The state government allowed 100 persons in funerals.

The state government further in the order stated that the shops, spas, shopping complexes, hotels and restaurants (with 75% capacity) will function till 10 PM.

As per the updates from the state government, 75% capacity approved in government and private AC non-buses, 50% capacity approved in cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, libraries, etc. The state government also closed the educational institutions closed till January 31.

Earlier, the Gujarat government had extended the night curfew in 8 major cities till December 31 amid the Omicron threat. Night curfew was imposed in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh, every day from 1 AM to 5 AM.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting to review the administration’s preparedness to deal with the situation.

The chief minister urged the city and district administrators to continuously monitor infected patients, both in home isolation and those admitted to hospitals. The administrators have been directed to make sure that this Ayurvedic mix, to be taken with hot water, reaches the public.