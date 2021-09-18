Gujarat Lockdown News Today: People who have not been vaccinated so far will not be able to use certain public facilities in Ahmedabad from September 20. This strict guideline was issued on Friday. As per the fresh order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Gujarat, the people not having taken any of the two COVID-19 vaccine doses will not be allowed entry into public transport or civic buildings.Also Read - International Flights: UK Relaxes Travel Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated Indians From Oct 4

Notably, the order will come into force from September 20, and such people will be barred from entry into vehicles of the civic transport service, the Bus Rapid Transit System as well as Kankaria lakefront, Sabarmati riverfront, libraries, gymnasiums, sports complex. Also Read - BMC's Latest Sero-Survey Report Finds Over 86% of Mumbai's Population Have COVID-19 Antibodies

Giving further details, AMC Commissioner Mukesh Kumar told news agency PTI that the entry will be allowed ONLY for persons having ONE or BOTH doses (if eligible) of vaccine for availing various municipal services. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Officials Take Strict Action Against People For Entering State Without RT-PCR Test Report

Saying that the vaccine certificate shall be checked at entry point of such facilities, he added that the decision was taken to speed up the vaccination process and overcome possible hesitancy among people.

Corona cases: Gujarat on Friday reported 25 new coronavirus cases which took the tally of infections in the state to 8,25,702. With no fatality reported during the day due to the pandemic, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,082. Of total 154 active cases, seven patients are on ventilator.

Over 22.5 lakh persons received COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the state on Friday. No new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours.