Ahmedabad: In an effort to break the chain of the coronavirus, the Gujarat government on Tuesday extended night curfew to 9 more cities. The cities where the night curfew will be imposed include Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhota Udaipur and Veraval – Somnath. The night curfew will be in place in these cities from 8 PM to 6 AM. Earlier, the night curfew was imposed in 20 cities, including 8 major cities, from 8 PM to 6 AM. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Does Lunges And Squats, Shares Her Fitness Secret in New Workout Video

Issuing an order, the Gujarat CMO said that the malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, auditoriums, gyms, swimming pools, water parks, public gardens, salon, spas and other amusement activities will be closed in all 29 cities. “All APMCs will be closed, only APMCs associated with vegetables and fruits can be continued,” the Gujarat CMO stated. Also Read - 'Malicious and Motivated', India Issues Rejoinder to Australian Paper For Report Criticising PM Modi For Covid ‘Apocalypse’

The order also stated that public access to religious places across the state will be closed. “Only administrators and priests will be able to perform puja. Public bus transport will continue in the entire state with 50% capacity. Maximum 50 people at weddings and 20 people at funerals allowed,” the order stated. Also Read - Supreme Court Allows Vedanta Sterlite to Reopen Plant For Oxygen Production

Earlier, curfew was imposed in 20 cities, including 8 major cities, from 8 pm to 6 am. Curfew will be imposed to other cities Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhota Udaipur and Veraval – Somnath from 8 pm to 6 am: Gujarat CMO (File photo) pic.twitter.com/ejc97KVnU0 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

Gujarat’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 5 lakh-mark on Monday to reach 5,10,373 with the addition of 14,340 new cases, the highest rise in a single day so far, the state health department said. With a record 158 fatalities in a day, the COVID-19 toll in Gujarat rose to 6,486, it said.

Gujarat is now left with 1,21,461 active cases. A total of 7,727 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Gujarat to 3,82,426, the department said in a release. With this, Gujarat’s case recovery rate has gone down to 74.93 per cent.

At 5,679, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of fresh cases in the state in the day and 27 fatalities, also the highest in the state.

Surat reported 1,876 new cases and 25 deaths. Vadodara reported706 new cases and 16 deaths while Jamnagar added 668 infections. Rajkot reported 598 cases and 14 deaths, followed by 536 cases in Bhavnagar.

The number of beneficiaries who have received COVID-19 vaccine doses rose to 1,14,54,629 on Monday with 1,59,093 more people receiving the jabs, the department said. As many as 20,19,205 people have received the second dose of vaccines so far.