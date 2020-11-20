Lockdown in Gujarat: A day after Ahmedabad civic body was announced that a curfew will be imposed in the city from 9 pm on November 20 to 6 am on November 23, people resorted to panic buying in several markets of Gujarat on Friday, flouting social distancing norms. People in large numbers were seen jostling in Kalupur Market to buy essential commodities. Also Read - Delhi Border News Updates: Random COVID-19 Testing For Delhiites in Gurugram, Faridabad | Deets Inside

Earlier in the day, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani too clarified that there is no possibility of reimposition of lockdown in the state. “The weekend curfew announced is limited to Ahmedabad city as a precautionary measure. There are no talks about fresh lockdown.” Also Read - In a First, Signs of ‘Herd Immunity’ Witnessed in Small Population Groups in Pune: Report

He asserted that police officials have been asked to strictly implement rules pertaining to wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Also Read - India's Coronavirus Tally Breaches 90-Lakh Mark; Recovery Rate at 93.6% | Key Points

Ahmedabad: Crowds seen in markets ahead of curfew starting 9 pm tonight; restrictions to remain in place till Monday. "Everybody was following norms. Due to Diwali, rush got out of hand & people weren't able to maintain social distancing," says a shop owner.#Gujarat #COVID19 https://t.co/me0Lc53B3Y pic.twitter.com/RkbJNVoAOT — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, in a bid to bring under control the COVID-19 pandemic in the city, a curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad from 9 pm on November 20 to 6 am on November 23, after which a night curfew will remain in force.

“Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation declared night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am every day from tomorrow in order to control the spread of COVID-19. The situation was reviewed late night and it has been decided that a complete curfew shall be imposed from tomorrow night 9 pm till Monday morning at 6 am in the city of Ahmedabad,” an order said on Thursday.