Gandhinagar: Owning to the dip in the Covid cases, the Gujarat government on Thursday decided to decrease the timing of night curfew in the state from 12 midnight-6 am to 1 am-5 am for one month starting October 30. The Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government also decided to allow cinema halls to operate at full capacity and hotels and restaurants at 75% capacity.

Earlier, the authorities in Surat made it mandatory for the people to carry an RT-PCR test report in order to enter the Gujarat city after the Diwali holidays.

As per the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), people returning to the city after vacationing will have to produce an RT-PCR test report which is not older than 72 hours. Pradeep Umarigar, the municipal officer of health, SMC, told PTI that the test is mandatory for all, even if they have been administered with both vaccine doses against Covid-19.

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 17 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,26,481, the state health department said.

A total of 15 patients were discharged during the day, which increased the total number of recoveries in Gujarat to 8,16,220. Gujarat is now left with 173 active cases, it said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,088 on Wednesday with no new fatality reported. A total 2.49 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 6.95 crore.

Valsad reported five new cases, Surat four, Anand and Rajkot three each, and Valsad two.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new COVID-19 cases or recoveries on Wednesday. Its tally of COVID-19 cases and recoveries stands at 10,653 and 10,643, respectively. There are presently six active cases in the UT, which has reported four COVID-19 deaths so far, officials said.