Gujarat Lockdown News: Amid an exponential surge in coronavirus cases, the Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government has imposed night curfew in 9 more cities to break the chain of transmission. "Earlier, curfew was imposed in 20 cities, including 8 major cities, from 8 pm to 6 am. Curfew will be imposed to other cities from 8 pm to 6 am", said a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO). With the latest restrictions, nearly all prominent cities in the state are under purview of the night curfew. Meanwhile, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 5 lakh-mark on Monday to reach 5,10,373 with the addition of 14,340 new cases. The COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 6,486 after 158 succumbed to the infection.
- Himmatnagar
- Palanpur
- Navsari
- Valsad
- Porbandar
- Botad
- Viramgam
- Chhota Udaipur
- Veraval
- Malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls will remain shut
- Auditoriums, gyms, swimming pools, water parks, public gardens
- Salon, spas & other amusement activities will be closed in all 29 cities.
- All APMCs will be closed, except for those associated with vegetables and fruits.
- Religious places across the state will be closed for public.
- Public bus transport will continue in the entire state with 50% capacity.
- Maximum 50 people at weddings and 20 people at funerals allowed