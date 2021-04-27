Gujarat Lockdown News: Amid an exponential surge in coronavirus cases, the Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government has imposed night curfew in 9 more cities to break the chain of transmission. “Earlier, curfew was imposed in 20 cities, including 8 major cities, from 8 pm to 6 am. Curfew will be imposed to other cities from 8 pm to 6 am”, said a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO). With the latest restrictions, nearly all prominent cities in the state are under purview of the night curfew. Meanwhile, Gujarat’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 5 lakh-mark on Monday to reach 5,10,373 with the addition of 14,340 new cases. The COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 6,486 after 158 succumbed to the infection. Also Read - Hockey Umpire's Manager Virendra Singh Dies of COVID-19, Hockey India Offers Condolences

List of cities under night curfew:

Himmatnagar Palanpur Navsari Valsad Porbandar Botad Viramgam Chhota Udaipur Veraval

Gujarat Night Curfew: What's Allowed, What's Shut