Gujarat Lockdown News: Amid an exponential surge in coronavirus cases, the Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government has imposed night curfew in 9 more cities to break the chain of transmission. "Earlier, curfew was imposed in 20 cities, including 8 major cities, from 8 pm to 6 am. Curfew will be imposed to other cities from 8 pm to 6 am", said a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO). With the latest restrictions, nearly all prominent cities in the state are under purview of the night curfew. Meanwhile, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 5 lakh-mark on Monday to reach 5,10,373 with the addition of 14,340 new cases. The COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 6,486 after 158 succumbed to the infection.

  1. Himmatnagar
  2. Palanpur
  3. Navsari
  4. Valsad
  5. Porbandar
  6. Botad
  7. Viramgam
  8. Chhota Udaipur
  9. Veraval

  • Malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls will remain shut
  • Auditoriums, gyms, swimming pools, water parks, public gardens
  • Salon, spas & other amusement activities will be closed in all 29 cities.
  • All APMCs will be closed, except for those associated with vegetables and fruits.
  • Religious places across the state will be closed for public.
  • Public bus transport will continue in the entire state with 50% capacity.
  • Maximum 50 people at weddings and 20 people at funerals allowed