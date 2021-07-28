Ahmedabad: After reviewing the coronavirus situation, the state government has relaxed the COVID restrictions in the state and has reduced the night curfew timing by 1 hour. Issuing fresh guidelines, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the night curfew, currently in force in 8 major cities in the state, has been reduced to 1 hour from July 31. As per the fresh guidelines, the night curfew will be in place from 11 PM to 6 AM). Earlier, it was 10 PM to 6 AM.Also Read - Two-Third of Population Surveyed in 11 States Have Coronavirus Antibodies, Says ICMR Serosurvey

In the fresh order, the state government allowed the hotels and restaurants to stay open till 10 PM. Notably, the night curfew timings have been reduced by an hour in eight major cities from July 31. The state government said celebrations for the upcoming Ganesh Utsav will be held in public places, with a condition that the idol will have to be less than four feet in height. Also Read - Centre Has No Plan to Introduce Vaccine Passport For Global Travel, MEA Issues Clarification

The decisions were taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in a core committee meeting held in Gandhinagar, it was stated. Also Read - Global Coronavirus Deaths Jumped by 21 Percent in Past Week, Cases Could Exceed 200 Million in Two Weeks: WHO

The state government said that 400 people to be allowed in public ceremonies in open spaces in the state from July 31. The state government also added that the functions with up to 50% of seating capacity allowed in closed spaces. Moreover, the installation of a maximum of 4 ft Ganesha statue in public permitted for the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

Gujarat | Chief Minister Vijay Rupani chaired the core committee meeting today Night curfew, currently in force in 8 major cities in the state, has been reduced to 1 hour from July 31 (11 pm to 6 am). Earlier, it was 10 pm to 6 am. Hotels & restaurants to be opened till 10 pm. pic.twitter.com/zAxoB3McTJ — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

At present, a night curfew has been imposed between 10 PM and 6 AM in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh. From July 31, the night-time restrictions on people’s movement will be effective from 11 PM till 6 AM in 8 cities. Hotels and restaurants can remain open till 10 pm in these cities. 400 persons can now attend public events held in open spaces. The state had earlier allowed water parks and swimming pools to function at 60% capacity. Today, the sate said that the owners, managers and staff of water parks will have to get inoculated with the first dose by 31 July. Non-AC private and public transport buses were also permitted to operate at 100% capacity. AC buses can run at 75% capacity. It was mandatory for drivers and conductors to take the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Corona cases: The relaxations have been announced as the state has recorded no fresh COVID death in the day. The state has recorded only 28 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,24,802.

No new COVID-19 death was reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the number of fatalities unchanged at 10,076, it said. Gujarat has not reported any new coronavirus-related death since July 19, an official said.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported three new cases and five recoveries, officials said.