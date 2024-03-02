Home

News

Gujarat Lok Sabha Candidate List: BJP Releases List Of 15 Leaders; Amit Shah To Contest From Gandhinagar

Gujarat Lok Sabha Candidate List: BJP Releases List Of 15 Leaders; Amit Shah To Contest From Gandhinagar

Gujarat BJP List: The BJP has released a list of 15 candidates for the home state of PM Modi, including Kirit Solanki from Ahmedabad West, Parbat Patel from Banaskantha and Ratansinh Rathod from Panchmahal.

Amit shah File photo

Gandhinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party disclosed its selected candidates for 15 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat today. Significantly, they chose to reject five of the current MPs and also named Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala as representatives for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will fight from Gandhinagar, a seat he won with a huge margin in the 2019 polls, while Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil has been retained from Navsari.

Trending Now

Sitting MPs who have been denied tickets are former Union Minister of State Mohan Kundariya from Rajkot, Ramesh Dhaduk from Porbandar, Kirit Solanki from Ahmedabad West, Parbat Patel from Banaskantha and Ratansinh Rathod from Panchmahal.

You may like to read

Union minister Parshottam Rupala, who hails from neighbouring Amreli district, will fight from Rajkot in place of Kundariya. Mandaviya, who is from Bhavnagar district, has been fielded from Porbandar in place of Dhaduk.

Full List Of BJP Candidates From Gujarat

The BJP has fielded six-time MP and senior tribal leader Mansukh Vasava from Bharuch, which is one of the two seats given by the opposition Congress to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party as part of their INDIA bloc agreement. AAP has already announced the name of its Dediapada MLA, Chaitar Vasava, from the Bharuch seat.

Union minister of state for communications Devusinh Chauhan has been fielded from Kheda, which he won in 2014 and 2019.

The two women on the first list of 15 candidates from the state are Jamnagar MP Poonam Madam and Rekhaben Chaudhary, who has been given a ticket for the first time from Banaskantha in place of Parbat Patel.

The BJP has given tickets to Dinesh Makwana in Ahmedabad West (Scheduled Caste) in place of Kirit Solanki, while in Panchmahal, sitting MP Ratansinh Rathod has been replaced by Rajpalsinh Jadav.

The ruling party has retained Vinod Chavda from the Kutch (SC) seat, Bharatsinh Dabhi from Patan, Mitesh Patel from Anand and Jaswantsinh Bhabhor from Dahod. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all 26 seats in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.