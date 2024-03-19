Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Constituencies, Party-Wise Seats, Schedule, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

Gujarat, known as the bastion of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), will witness polling on May 7 in the third phase of the elections.

Gujarat Lok Saba Election 2024: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule for the polling dates for Gujarat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With a commitment to providing a festive democratic environment to 96.8 crore voters, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that the polling for Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. Gujarat, known as the bastion of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), will witness polling on May 7 in the third phase of the elections. The date of issue of gazette notification is set for April 12, while the last date for nominations is April 19.

The BJP’s dominance in Gujarat was reaffirmed in 2019 when the party secured victory in all 26 seats for the second consecutive time. In this election, the state will see opposition parties such as the Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and other regional parties striving to regain their foothold in the state.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party achieved a super majority by winning 156 seats, marking the highest ever victory by any party in Gujarat’s history. On the other hand, the Congress witnessed a significant decline in its seat count, reaching its lowest point in three decades. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party made notable progress by gaining five seats in the assembly.

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

Gujarat will go into elections on May 7 in the third phase of the elections.

The date of issue of gazette notification will be April 12

Last date of nominations will be April 19.

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituencies To Vote On May 7

Kachchh

Banaskantha

Patan

Mahesana

Sabarkantha

Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad

East Ahmedabad West Surendrangar

Rajkot

Porbandar

Jamnagar

Junagadh

Amreli

Bhavnagar

Anand

Kheda

Panchmahal

Dahod

Vadodara

Chhota

Udaipur

Bharuch

Bardoli

Surat

Navsari

Valsad

Key Seats To Look For

Gandhinagar : A BJP bastion for long, represented by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, it is now represented by Amit Shah.

: A BJP bastion for long, represented by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, it is now represented by Amit Shah. Porbandar: The BJP has fielded Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya from the seat.

The BJP has fielded Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya from the seat. Rajkot: It is a BJP stronghold that has given the party consistent wins since 1989.

It is a BJP stronghold that has given the party consistent wins since 1989. Surat: The world’s diamond polishing hub has embraced the BJP since 1989. Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh is the current MP from Surat.

The world’s diamond polishing hub has embraced the BJP since 1989. Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh is the current MP from Surat. Bharuch: Will see the combined might of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party taking on the BJP. The Bharuch seat was once held by Congress leader late Ahmed Patel.

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates List

No Constituency NDA I.N.D.I.A 1 Kachchh Vinodbhai Lakhmashi Chavda Nitishbhai Lalan (INC) 2 Banaskantha Dr Rekhaben Hiteshbhai Chaudhary Geniben Thakor (INC) 3 Patan Bharatsinhji Dabhi 4 Mahesana 5 Sabarkantha Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor 6 Gandhinagar Amit Shah 7 Ahmedabad East Hashmukhbhai Patel Rohan Gupta (INC) 8 Ahmedabad West Dineshbhai Kodarbhai Makwana Bharat Makwana (INC) 9 Surendranagar 10 Rajkot Parshottam Rupala 11 Porbandar Mansukhbhai Mandaviya Lalitbhai Vasoya (INC) 12 Jamnagar Poonamben Maadam 13 Junagadh 14 Amreli 15 Bhavnagar Nimuben Bambhania 16 Anand Miteshbhai Rameshbhai Patel 17 Kheda Devusinh Chauhan 18 Panchmahal Rajpalsinh Mahendrasinh Jadhav 19 Dahod Jasvantsinh Bhabhor 20 Vadodara Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt 21 Chhota Udaipur Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa 22 Bharuch Mansukhbhai Vasava 23 Bardoli Prabhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava Siddharth Chaudhary (INC) 24 Surat Mukeshbhai Dalal 25 Navsari C R Patil 26 Valsad Dhawal Patel Anantbhai Patel (INC)

As Gujarat gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the political landscape in the state is poised for an interesting shift. With the BJP’s stronghold being tested by opposition parties, the upcoming polls will be crucial in determining the state’s political future. The Election Commission’s announcement has set the stage for a vibrant democratic process in Gujarat, with voters eagerly awaiting the opportunity to exercise their franchise and shape the state’s political destiny.

