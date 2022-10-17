New Delhi: The Gujarat government on Monday announced that two LPG cylinders will be given free of cost to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The decision was announced by Education Minister Jitu Vaghani and Finance Minister Kanu Desai. The announcement came moments after the Gujarat government informed 10 per cent value added tax (VAT) reduction on compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG).Also Read - VAT On CNG & PNG Reduced By 10% In Poll-Bound Gujarat

In a press event, Vaghani said there are 38 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme and the decision will save Rs 650 crore for poor families. He said that the citizens and housewives would get a relief of Rs 1,000 crore. The moment a consumer gets one’s cylinder refilled, immediately, the money will be transferred to the account, he said.

The decision taken keeping in mind about 38 lakh housewives. With as much relief as Rs 650 crore decided for this scheme, a sum of up to Rs 1,700 can reach the homes or pockets of the public, the Gujarat minister said.

Vaghnani said that if we consider a 10 per cent reduction in CNG, there would be a benefit of Rs 6-7 per kg. Similarly, on PNG, there is going to be a benefit of Rs 5-5.50 per kilo, the minister said. He termed this announcement of the state government as massive and also considered it as a Diwali gift by the state government. He said it would benefit the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana. He added that the full amount will be credited directly to their accounts.