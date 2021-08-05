Gandhinagar: Over 130 eminent personalities from various parts of the country have opposed the ‘Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project’ which aims to redevelop the Sabarmati Ashram of Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad and said that it can be envisioned at best as “Gandhi Theme Park” and at worst “a second assassination.” The project valuing up to Rs 1200 crore, proposed by the joint plan of the Centre and Gujarat government on Wednesday.

Criticising the plan, the dignitaries have issued a statement claiming that the joint project will "severely compromise the simplicity and sanctity" of the present Ashram and can be envisioned at best as "Gandhi Theme Park" and at worst "a second assassination." The 130 eminent personalities led by the president of Gujarat Sahitya Parishad includes Gujarati writer Prakash Shah, historians Rajmohan Gandhi, Ramchandra Guha, musician TM Krishna, retired High Court Judge AP Shah, Admiral (Retd) Laxminarayan Ramdas, former IAS officer Sharad Behar, former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro, senior lawyer Anand Grover.

Activists like Harsh Mander, Shabnam Hashmi, Yogendra Yadav, Aruna Roy, Teesta Setalvad, writer and cultural activist GN Devy, filmmaker Anand Patvardhan have criticized the Union government move. Writer Ram Punyani and former IAS, artist-poet Gulam Mohammed Sheikh, journalist Kumar Ketkar, writer P Sainath are among others. "It was an attempt to take over Gandhian institutions", they said in the statement.

The joint statement is titled Prevent Government takeover of Gandhian Institutions. “The present government is all set to ‘reclaim’ the ‘visual wholesomeness, tranquility and uncluttered environment of 1949’ and make it a ‘world-class’ tourist destination spread over 54 acres. It has announced a budget of Rs 1,200 crore for Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project,” it says.

“We must collectively oppose any government takeover of Gandhian institutions, while ensuring that the government continues to use public money for the proper maintenance and upkeep of such institutions, in consultation with eminent Gandhians, historians and archivists from India and around the world,” says the joint statement.

There will be new museums, an amphitheater, a VIP lounge, shops, food court among other things in the newly created ‘world class’ memorial as per the newspaper reports. “But, the place has never needed a ‘world-class’ makeover to attract tourists. The charisma of Gandhi along with the authenticity and simplicity of the place has been enough,” says the statement. It can be envisioned at best as “Gandhi Theme Park” and at worst “a second assassination.”



“Reports say that the project will be under the direct supervision of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. This is in keeping with the present government’s strategy to appropriate and commercialise all Gandhian institutions in the country. The worst example of this can be seen in Sevagram, but the most frightening aspect is government control over all Gandhian archives. As Mahatma Gandhi was murdered by elements whose ideology still inspires some of those in power in India, this danger cannot be overlooked,” it adds.

Situated on the banks of the Sabarmati river, the Gandhi Ashram, commonly known as Sabarmati Ashram, is being managed under the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust. While leading the Indian Freedom Struggle, Mahatma Gandhi lived for a term of 13 years between 1917 and 1930 along with his wife Kasturba in the hut Hriday Kunj. As per the signatories, the hut, Hriday Kunj, and other historical buildings inside the Ashram will be pushed into a corner after the redevelopment model.

“The proposed plan severely compromises and trivializes the sanctity and importance of the present-day Ashram, mainly Hriday Kunj, surrounding buildings and the museum. Hriday Kunj, other historical buildings, and present museums, even if they remain untouched, will no longer be central but pushed into a corner by the new museum, amphitheater, food courts, shops, etc.,” the statement reads.

“Hriday Kunj and the memorial museum greets thousands of visitors coming from all parts of the world daily in truly Gandhian fashion, without frisking or security check or sight of armed persons. The visitors also feel touched and inspired by the aesthetics, openness, and sanctity of the place. The museum building designed in the early 1960s by Charles Correa reflects all the above-mentioned values,” the statement further says. The signatories plan to hold a meeting shortly to decide the further course of action.

