Vadodara: A man from Gujarat's Vadodara has been arrested for brutally thrashing a stray dog, tying it to his scooter and dragging it for 500 metres before dumping it on the roadside. The man, Ejaz Sheikh, who is in his late 20s, was arrested from his home after a complaint was lodged against him by an animal rights activist. The local police reportedly said that Sheikh seems to be have a learning disability and have been booked under the Animal Welfare Act.

As per a TOI report, the animal welfare activist said that he received a call from some locals that an injured stray dog was lying near the Ward 8 office. And, after he reached the spot, he saw that the dog had serious injuries on its head and other body parts and soon rushed it to the hospital. He further added that dog's teeth are broken and it is in critical condition.

He said, "Later some locals told me that Sheikh had thrashed the dog. They said that the accused first tied the dog with a belt and kept hitting it with a rod. He then tied the dog to his two-wheeler and dragged it for half a kilometre from his home to ward 8 office and threw it there."

“The dog has been seen in the Machhipeeth area for years. Many locals feed the canine daily. No one knows why he assaulted the dog so badly but it was very cruel of Sheikh,” added the animal activist.