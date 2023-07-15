Home

News

India

Gujarat Man Duped Of Rs 51 lakh By 5 Thugs On Pretext Of Providing Him US Visa

Gujarat Man Duped Of Rs 51 lakh By 5 Thugs On Pretext Of Providing Him US Visa

A complaint of breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy against Bajwa and four others with Navrangpura police.

H1B Visa (Representational image)

Ahmedabad: A man from Gota in Ahmedabad was cheated of Rs. 51 lakh by five men on pretext of providing him a US visa. The victim, Shailesh Patel, 48, a school van driver told the police that his brother-in-law Haresh Patel, who himself is in Chicago told him to help his friend Pragnesh Patel to get the visitor’s visa in December. Haresh then gave the number of a visa agent to Shailesh.

Trending Now

When Shailesh contacted the agent, Ayaz Syed, he was directed to get in touch with Jaswinder Singh Bajwa, the owner of a tour firm. After a few day, Haresh called Shailesh and said that Bajwa had directed him to deposit Rs 51 lakh with an angadia firm to show banking transactions in Pragnesh’s account, according to a TOI report.

You may like to read

On Haresh’s instructions, Shailesh went to an angadia and gave Rs 51 lakh to a man present there and collected a receipt. Shailesh said an office-bearer of the angadia told him that he would provide the visa for Pragnesh in two days. But he did not get any call either from Bajwa and from the angadia. When shailesh went to the angadia firm he found it closed. He also tried to call Bajwa and four others, who met him at the angadia firm, and found that their phones were switched off.

A complaint of breach of trust, cheating and criminal conspiracy against Bajwa and four others with Navrangpura police.

In a similar incident, a man was duped of Rs 51 lakh in a fraudulent property deal in Nagpur. Despite the stay order of the court, the accused registered an agreement to sell the property with the victim and accepted the cash from him.

According to police, Narayan Nathmal Manimar (65), a resident of Plot No. 121, Wardhaman Nagar, owns a plastic company in MIDC Hingna. On information of a friend, Manimar approached Tolani to purchase his property and fixed the deal at Rs 2.41crore. Tolani registered an agreement to sell with Manimar and accepted Rs 51 lakh from him. Later, Manimar learnt that the building cannot be sold by the owner as per the court’s order.The accused has been identified as Yeshwant Hemantdas Tolani (51), a resident of House No. 221, Tolani Building, Jalalpura.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES