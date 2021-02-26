A sneaky escapade turned deadly for a man in Gujarat’s Rajkot as he fell into a well while escaping from his ex-girlfriend’s brother. The shocking incident happened on February 20, when the man identified as Ujjain Singh Gautam, who is married, went to meet his former girlfriend, while his wife was away at a wedding with their two children, Times of India reported. Also Read - Man Puts Steel Ring on His Penis to Make it Bigger to Impress Girlfriend, Lands in Hospital As Metal Gets Stuck

While Gautam and and his ex-lover Anju were spending time together on the night of February 20, Anju’s brother woke up to a noise and switched on the light inside the house. Fearing that he will get caught, Gautam started running from there and when Anju’s brother saw his shadow, he followed him. Since it was pitch dark, Gautam did not notice a well without any walls and fell in it. The next day, when he didn’t return home, his wife Jyotika approached the police, following which cops found his bike lying abandoned on the outskirts of Gundasara village.

When the police further investigated, his ex-girlfriend admitted that he came to meet her on that night. While following the trail, the police came upon the well and found his body in it. The body was brought out on Wednesday evening and was handed over to his wife.

Notably, the man was a native of Uttar Pradesh and had been living in Rajkot for the last five years. Gautam and Anju had fallen in love with each other while working together at a company in Rajkot, but had broken up after he got married to Jyotika.