Ahmedabad: Following the emergence of a worrying new coronavirus variant 'Omicron', the Gujarat government on Saturday mandated RT-PCR testing for travellers landing at the airport from a host of countries, including South Africa. The state government announced that to contain the spread of the new variant, all passengers arriving from Europe, the UK, Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Zimbabwe will be required to undergo the mandatory Covid-19 testing process.

Meanwhile, the government at the Centre has asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where a new variant has been detected. This new variant is said to be potentially more dangerous than the one that has fuelled relentless waves of infection on nearly every continent.

A World Health Organization panel named the variant omicron and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the predominant delta variant, which is still a scourge driving higher cases of sickness and death in Europe and parts of the United States.

Omicron’s actual risks are not understood. But early evidence suggests it carries an increased risk of reinfection compared with other highly transmissible variants, the WHO said. That means people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered could be subject to catching it again. It could take weeks to know if current vaccines are less effective against it.

In response to the variant’s discovery in southern Africa, the United States, Canada, Russia and a host of other countries joined the European Union in restricting travel for visitors from that region, where the variant brought on a fresh surge of infections.

As per the Indian government’s decision on Friday, airlines will be allowed to operate 50 per cent of their pre-COVID scheduled passenger flights between India and South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana from December 15.

India does not have an air bubble arrangement — which allows special passenger flights between two countries amid COVID-related restrictions — with South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana. Also, these three countries are classified under the “at-risk” category by India’s ministry of health.