Vadodara: A major fire broke out at an automobile spare parts godown near Halol road in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Thursday night. As many as 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Parth Brahmbhatt, Chief Fire Officer informed that more than 56 employees were present in the godown, however, no casualty has been reported so far.Also Read - After Chandigarh University Row, Gujarat School Girls Complaint Against Cook Filming Them During Bath

Vadodara,Gujarat | A factory near Halol road caught fire. Over 56 employees & 11 fire tenders working on dousing it. It has two-wheeler parts like tyres, oil which are highly flammable. No casualty yet, units placed across area so we may cover areas one by one: Chief Fire officer pic.twitter.com/fS9fSD4bjS — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

Also Read - Vadodara: After 8 Years of Marriage, Wife Finds Husband Used To Be A Woman; Files FIR For Cheating

“A factory near Halol road caught fire. Over 56 employees are there and 11 fire tenders working to douse the flames. It has two-wheeler parts like tyres and oil which are highly flammable. No casualty yet, units placed across the area so we may cover areas one by one,” said Parth Brahmbhatt, Chief Fire officer. Also Read - Six Killed After SUV Rams Into Auto Rickshaw, Motorbike In Gujarat’s Anand