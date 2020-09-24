New Delhi: The fire that had broken out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat on Thursday morning has been brought under control. No casualty or injury has been reported so far. Also Read - Major Fire Breaks Out at Company Office in Noida Sec 59, Over 100 Staffers Evacuated

“A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person,” ONGC said in a statement. Also Read - Proud Moment! 17-Year-Old Surat Girl Appointed Green Ambassador By United Nations Environment Programme

According to reports, three consecutive blasts took place at two terminals of the Hazira-based ONGC plant in Surat at around 3:30 am. The blast was followed by a massive fire that could be seen from a distance. Also Read - Gujarat Ranks 3rd on IMA's List of 'COVID Martyrs' as 38 Doctors Succumb to Viral Infection

#WATCH Gujarat: A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6xPKHW5PrR — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Fire tenders are currently present at the spot.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.