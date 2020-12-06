New Delhi: More than 20 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out on Sunday at the Shyam Shikhar Complex in Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad in Gujarat. According to reports, the incident erupted from a tea kettle catching fire which then engulfed a PVC board above it. Also Read - Thousands of People Dance at Engagement of Ex-BJP Minister’s Granddaughter in Gujarat, Video Goes Viral

The incident happened at around 7.20 AM today. According to locals and eyewitnesses, there was no loss of life as the shopping complex remains closed on Sundays. Also Read - Gujarat Govt Slashes RT-PCR Test Price to Rs 800 Amid Covid Surge

“The reason behind the fire can be disclosed only after the investigation,” said Rajesh Bhatt, an official of the fire department. Also Read - This Indian-Origin Man Is in FBI's '10 Most Wanted' List Since 2017, Carries Rs 74 Lakh Reward

Gujarat: Around 20 shops gutted in fire at Shyam Shikhar Complex in Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad. "The reason behind the fire can be disclosed only after the investigation," says Rajesh Bhatt, an official of the fire department. pic.twitter.com/tzvlvDwFzj — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Earlier today, in a separate incident, at least 16 people were injured in a fire that broke out at a residential building in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the King Edward Memorial hospital where 12 of the injured were admitted.