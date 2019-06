New Delhi: Minor tremors were felt in parts of Gujarat, namely Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Palanpur, Sabarkanth among others around 10: 30 PM on Wednesday. The epicentre was 31km away from Palanpur.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on:05-06-2019, 22:31:17 IST, Lat:24.2 N & Long:72.9 E, Depth:10 Km, Region:Distt.Banas Kantha,Gujarat pic.twitter.com/EEARZfYBMO — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 5, 2019

No casualties have been reported so far.

More details awaited.