New Delhi: Asessions court in Assam’s Barpeta has granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in connection with a case related to alleged assault on a policewoman. Earlier on Thursday, the court had reserved its order on the bail application of Mevani, who was sent to five-day police custody.Also Read - International Flights: Air Arabia Announces Direct Flights Between Abu Dhabi, Gujarat From May 13 | Check Full Schedule Here

Mevani’s lawyer Angshuman Bora said that they submitted their arguments and urged the court to grant bail to Mevani, who’s also the Convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch. “The order has been reserved by the sessions court. We expect the court’s decision on Friday,” Bora told the media. Also Read - Jignesh Mevani Sent To 5-Day Police Custody In Assault Case

The 41-year-old legislator, who was elected from the Vadgam Assembly constituency, was first arrested by the Assam police on April 20 (from Gujarat) in connection with an “objectionable” tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was re-arrested by the Assam police on April 25 on different charges, including “outraging the modesty of a lady police officer”. Also Read - Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Arrested Again In New Case In Assam, Moments After Getting Bail In Another

Mevani was sent to five-day police custody by Barpeta’s chief judicial magistrate on April 26 on charges of “voluntarily causing hurt”, “criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty” and “force on a woman cop intending to outrage her modesty”.

