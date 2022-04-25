New Delhi: A local court in Assam on Monday granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani who was arrested by Assam Police for a purported tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes a day after Jignesh Mevani was sent to a one-day judicial custody on Sunday after his police custody of three days.Also Read - 'Who is He…. Don’t Know': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma After Assam Police Arrests Jignesh Mevani

Additional superintendent of police of Kokrajhar Surjit Singh Panesar told reporters in Guwahati that the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) decided to remand him to one day’s judicial custody. Mevani’s three day police custody had ended on Sunday, after which he was produced before the court late in the evening and arguments in the case continued for over two hours till around 9.30 pm.

Jignesh Mevani, an Independent MLA supported by the Congress, was arrested from Palanpur town in Gujarat last week after a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act was filed in Kokrajhar Police Station over his purported tweet against the prime minister. According to the FIR, he had purportedly posted a tweet, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi “considered Godse as God”.

Jignesh Mevani was flown to Guwahati from Gujarat on Thursday morning and then taken to Kokrajhar by road, where he was produced at the chief judicial magistrate’s court, which remanded him to three days’ police custody.