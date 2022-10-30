Morbi: As more than 91 people lose their lives in the bridge collapse that happened in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday, Morbi Municipal Committee’s Chief Executive Officer S.V. Zala, in a shocking revelation, said that the bridge was opened for the public without a fitness certificate.Also Read - At least 70 Dead as Century-old Suspension Bridge Collapses in Gujarat's Morbi | Top Updates

Zala, addressing the local media, said: "For a long period, this bridge was closed for the public. Seven months ago, a private company was given contract for renovation and maintenance and the bridge was reopened for the public on October 26 (Gujarati New year day) by the private company. The Nagar Palika has not issued a fitness certificate."

He also claimed that it is possible that the company might have got a fitness certificate from the engineering company, but it was not submitted to the municipality till date. The company, off its own accord and without informing the civic body, reopened the bridge for the public, he alleged.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also told local media, “normally when bridges are constructed or renovated, before opening it for public, technical assessment is must; load bearing capacity is tested and only after this, is a usage certificate issued by the authority concerned and the bridges can only then be opened for the public.”

The hanging bridge that snapped this evening has a 100-year-old heritage. It is said to be constructed by Sir Vaghaji Thakor, under Morbi dynasty.The length of the bridge was 233 metres and was 4.6 feet wide.