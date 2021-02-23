Gujarat Municipal Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for 575 seats in 144 wards spread over six municipal corporations of Gujarat— Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar will begin at 9 AM on Tuesday. All these civic bodies are being currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party. “Designated staff would begin the counting of votes from 9 AM on Tuesday at various counting centres in these six cities. People can watch live updates on our website—https://sec.gujarat.gov.in/,” said MV Joshi, secretary, State Election Commission. Also Read - Bengal Has Made Up Its Mind For 'Poriborton', Says PM Modi at Hooghly Rally | Top Quotes

As per the State Election Commission, 46.08 per cent voter turnout was recorded during polling, conducted on Sunday. While Ahmedabad registered the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by Rajkot (50.71%), Bhavnagar (49.46%), Vadodara (47.84%), Surat (47.14%). Also Read - Modi Govt Emptying Your Pockets, Giving Money To Friends: Rahul Gandhi on Fuel Hike

Stay here for LIVE updates: