Gujarat Municipal Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for 575 seats in 144 wards spread over six municipal corporations of Gujarat— Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar will begin at 9 AM on Tuesday. All these civic bodies are being currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party. "Designated staff would begin the counting of votes from 9 AM on Tuesday at various counting centres in these six cities. People can watch live updates on our website—https://sec.gujarat.gov.in/," said MV Joshi, secretary, State Election Commission. As per the State Election Commission, 46.08 per cent voter turnout was recorded during polling, conducted on Sunday. While Ahmedabad registered the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by Rajkot (50.71%), Bhavnagar (49.46%), Vadodara (47.84%), Surat (47.14%).

09:54 AM: The saffron party is leading on 4 seats in Jamnagar.

09:53 AM: BJP leading in Jamnagar and Ahmedabad municipal corporations.

09:52 AM: BJP takes leads on 7 Seats in Ahmedabad, Congress ahead on 2. Counting of votes underway.

09:51 AM: In early trends, BJP takes lead in Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat; Congress trailing

09:15 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah had cast his vote at Naranpura Sub Zonal Office in Ahmedabad, along with his family members on Sunday.

09:14 AM: Counting of votes underway. Early trends to emerge soon.

09:13 AM: The results for six municipal corporations will be declared today, while results of 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats results are scheduled to be declared on March 2.

09:00 AM: Counting of votes begins.

08:40 AM: Counting of votes to begin in 20 minutes.

Counting of votes for Gujarat local body elections to be held today; visuals from outside a counting centre in Surat pic.twitter.com/P7IBgcsqrL — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

08: 26 AM: This year, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM also made its debut in the Gujarat civic body polls. The party had fielded 21 candidates in six wards of Ahmedabad.

08: 25 AM: Elections to 31 districts and 231 taluka panchayats and 81 municipalities will be held on February 28 after today’s results.

08:24 AM: 9 candidates were also on the fray for by-elections to two seats in the Junagadh Municipal Corporation.

Counting of votes for Gujarat local body polls to be held today; visuals from Vadodara pic.twitter.com/uyoUkrJFq8 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

07:27 AM: A total of 2,276 candidates were in the fray in these six civic bodies—.

07:18 AM: The main contest is between the BJP and the main Opposition Congress. Notably, the BJP has ruled the six corporations for the last several terms.

07:14 AM: Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots. During the 2015 polls to these six civic bodies, 45.81 per cent electorate had cast their votes